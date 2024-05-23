Man Wins K250 Million in BetPawa Aviator Game

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

A Rwandese businessman living in Malawi, Jacques Tuyizere, has won a staggering K250 on BetPawa’s popular Aviator game.

Tuyizere, an agrocery wholesaler from Lilongwe, placed two bets and hit a multiplier of K2,500 with both bets, securing the highest maximum payout of MWK 125 million per bet.

“I started playing Aviator in January and I have been on it ever since. From the first time I played the game, I knew this was the one for me. I really just enjoy it,” Tuyizere said.

Tuyizere joins a growing list of BetPawa’s big winners, solidifying the brand’s reputation for record wins on its casino games and sportsbook.

“I was really hopeful and quite sure that eventually I would see the plane reach where I wanted it to. I felt fulfilled when I finally hit the maximum limit.

When I won, I had a huge smile that I still have up until now!” Tuyizere recounted.

This win marks the second big win for a BetPawa customer in Malawi in just four weeks.

On April 29, Francis Chigudu won MWK 125 million after also hitting the maximum payout limit on Aviator.

In February, another Lilongwe-based player, Steve, won MWK 174.2 million, also on Aviator.

BetPawa’s Southern Africa Marketing Manager, Bwalya Noah, congratulated Tuyizere on his win.

“Our record as the Home of Big Winners speaks for itself. We have had the pleasure of paying out huge amounts to all our winners across Africa as part of our service proposition on guaranteed payments when one wins. This is why today we are happy to celebrate yet another big winner.”

Africa’s record-winning amount on Aviator is held by a BetPawa customer from Ghana, Fuseini, who won MWK 841.3 million in November last year.

BetPawa is a mobile sports betting brand owned by Mchezo Limited that operates across 12 countries in Africa.

With a mission to make betting friendly, BetPawa provides 24-hour customer support, a user-friendly platform, the lowest minimum stakes, and guaranteed payments.

In a separate win, a BetPawa player won MWK 26.1 million on the casino game Wild West Duels with a stake of MWK 2,900 after also getting 10 free spins.