Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Tragedy Strikes at Lizulu Trade Centre in Ntcheu: Two Lives Lost

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of two people and left 15 others injured at Lizulu trade centre in Ntcheu.

The victims, who were business people selling merchandise at the trade centre, were involved in a collision involving a Matours bus, a van, a Toyota Rush, and livestock.

According to Ntcheu Police spokesperson Jacob Khembo, the driver of the bus lost control due to speeding, leading to the tragic accident.

Seven of the injured were rushed to Dedza District Hospital, where one later succumbed to their injuries, confirmed hospital spokesperson Mwayi Liabunya.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

