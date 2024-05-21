Malawi Police Arrest Man Posing as Intelligence Officer

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Lilongwe for allegedly posing as a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer and soliciting money from individuals with promises of recruitment.

According to Hastings Chigalu, Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, “The suspect, Kennedy Jesias, was arrested on May 19, 2024, after collecting K200,000 from two individuals at White Falls in Area 1. He had promised them employment at the NIS, but was caught before he could leave the scene.”

Chigalu warned that the suspect had been using the NIS identity to collect money from individuals for a long time, despite not being an employee of the agency.

“We urge residents to be cautious and report any suspicious individuals to the police immediately,” he said.

The suspect, who comes from Njiwa Village, Traditional Authority Mabvwere in Mchinji District, will face two counts of personating a person employed in the public service and obtaining money by false pretenses.