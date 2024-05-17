NBM Plc, BCC partner on payments 

Akossa Hiwa-Partnership will ease payment processes

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc and Blantyre City Council (BCC) have partnered to ensure Blantyre City residents are able to pay for various services through the Bank’s digital platforms.

NBM Plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the partnership will help ease the payment processes for city rates and other services offered by BCC to its residents.

“For now, only city rates have been enabled. Soon we will include Business Licenses. NBM Plc account holders registered on Mo626ice will be able to pay at their convenience and not have to go to the Bank or BCC offices for payments.”

“Both NBM Plc account holders and non-account holders can deposit over the counter at any nearest NBM Service Centre across Malawi and there is no need for the property holders to take the copies of deposit slips to BCC offices as proof of payment. BCC will receive files daily of all payments made on the previous day which will ease reconciliation as their records will be updated within 24 hours,” explained Hiwa.

BCC Trade and Licensing Officer Chifundo Siliya said they decided to partner with NBM Plc due to several factors, including convenience to customers.

“We expect an increase in the number of paying customers who have had problems travelling to and from the Council’s premises. The customers will also enjoy the convenience of transacting wherever they are, with no risks of losing their cash meant for fees payments,” she said.

Siliya further indicated that the partnership will facilitate faster payments processes and enable the Council to meet its monthly targets in time.

One of the Blantyre residents, Dennis Soko commended BCC for the initiative.

“They are now moving with time. We can now pay for the services at our convenience on our phones through Mo626 just like other services,” he said.