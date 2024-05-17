Tamia Jah Turns to God, Launches Online Ministry

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

…. “Truth Seekers Ministry”

In a surprise move, popular content creator Tamia Jah has announced a new venture – an online ministry called “Truth Seekers Ministry”.

This bold step has sparked a mix of reactions from her social media fans, with some praising her for deepening her faith while others question her motives.

Tamia Jah took to social media to share her vision, saying: “I am introducing my online ministry called Truth seekers ministry with Prophetess Hannah Jabesi (me, of course!).

“We’re going to have special social media pages for this ministry… it’s about creating contents and entertainment.”

She emphasized her commitment to spreading messages of faith and spirituality, saying: “To those people saying my ministry is part of my businesses as an entrepreneur, may God Forgive you.

“Olo ayakhule zilibe kathu. Truth seekers ministry is here to review the truth, spiritual and physically..”

Social media fans have reacted with a mix of support and skepticism.Some have praised Tamia Jah for using her platform to share her faith, while others have questioned whether this is just another business venture.

One fan wrote: “So proud of you, Tamia! You’re using your influence for good!”

Another commented: “Wait, is this just another way to make money?”

Tamia Jah’s response? “May God Forgive you” – a clear indication that she’s committed to her faith and won’t let criticism deter her.