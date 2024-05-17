ICTAM Best Digital Bank award elates NBM plc

NBM plc CEO Macfussy Kawawa (left) speaks while Kaunda (middle) and NBM Head of IT John Mitchell look on

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says it is motivated to grow their digital services delivery following the Best Digital Bank recognition by Information Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) for the second successive year at the 2024 ICT Expo in Lilongwe last weekend.

NBM plc’s Head of Digital Financial Services, William Kaunda said the Bank values the award coming from the astute professionals who are knowledgeable with the inner workings of digital services.

“This award is a testament that the Bank is able to utilise the available environment to offer the best to its customers. We believe that digital services ought to be at the centre stage of the Malawi 2063 Agenda and the Malawi Digital Economy. As such, we believe that, as a Bank, we have to be responsive to the agenda by not only making sure that digital financial services are entrenched in our communities but also ensuring that communities are digitally and financially included.”

Kaunda with the award

“To this effect, various programmes have been aligned to ensure that new, focused products and services are rolled out to provide a platform for such. From mobile, to internet, to cardless, to ATMs, to card services to POS, to international card use, we stand unmatched,” said Kaunda.

He further indicated that the award challenges the Bank to do more and continue to offer the best on the market.

“The award is also expected to cement the deserved position of digital banking services being offered by the Bank. We are positive that the award, being a recognition of the strides made by the Bank, is expected to propel further the innovations currently in the pipeline so that our customers should continue to enjoy the best from the best.”

“Our customers are also expected to see a rejuvenated provision of digital banking services. Our customers should therefore look forward to more responsive digital services that bring meaning into their lives in this year and the years to come.”

“We rolled out a few products on Mo626 in the recent months that are already having an impact in the payments sector. This year, we are rolling out more customer focused products that are responding to customer financial needs,” he said.

NBM plc CEO Macfussy Kawawa (left) Kaunda (middle) and NBM Head of IT John Mitchel (right) jive after winning the award

ICTAM’s Executive Member responsible for Corporate Relations, who was also the 2024 ICT Expo organising chairperson, Moses Dossi Junior said this year’s nomination and voting was different as it was opened to the public.

“ICTAM facilitates the process of nomination and voting. ICTAM puts across the categories and the reason, so that the general public should be guided. This time, we opened to the public to nominate and vote for their best digital bank with reasons, and NBM plc was voted to be the winner,” he said.