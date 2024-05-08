Govt committed to promoting Science, Innovation,Technology

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to creating an enabling environment that supports the growth of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI).

This commitment is crucial for achieving the Malawi 2063 Vision.

Speaking at the launch of the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) 2024-2027 strategic plan in Lilongwe, Kambauwa Wirima emphasized the importance of STI in driving the country’s development.

The strategic plan focuses on education, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, aligning with the First 10 Year Implementation Plan of the Malawi 2063 (MIP1), which runs from 2021 to 2030.

The Minister highlighted the existence of a dedicated directorate on STI within her ministry, demonstrating the government’s commitment to the sector’s growth.

She urged universities, particularly those receiving public funding, to demonstrate their relevance by providing solutions to local challenges.

Kambauwa Wirima stressed the need for practical technologies and innovations that benefit the people of Malawi immediately.

She advised universities to offer solutions to industry problems through research, consultancies, and innovation, leading to efficient production.

MUST Council Chairperson, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, explained that the university has resolved to champion industrialization and human capital development, key pillars of the Malawi 2063.

He highlighted the university’s commitment to being a solution provider through innovation and technology driven by science.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Address Malata, emphasized the importance of advancing manufacturing to realize Malawi’s development agenda.

He announced plans to construct a tech center at Kamphata in Lilongwe and expand further north.

The event supported the Ministry’s 2024 theme, “Propelling Malawi’s Education Renaissance in the Digital Age: Inclusive Foundational Learning and STEAM Skills for Strong Human Capital.”