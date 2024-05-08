DPP defends appointment of George Chaponda as Leader of Opposition

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has defended its decision to appoint George Chaponda as the new Leader of Opposition in parliament, replacing Mary Navicha who was acting in the position.

Gender activists, including Maggie Kathewera Banda, Beatrice Mateyu, and Carol Mvalo, had criticized the move, saying it was a setback for women’s leadership and a missed opportunity for the party to champion the 50-50 campaign.

However, DPP Spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba argued that the appointment of Chaponda was based on party protocol and had nothing to do with Navicha’s leadership abilities.

Namalomba emphasized that the DPP values women’s leadership and has a track record of promoting gender equality, citing the party’s high number of female MPs in the National Assembly.

The activists had expressed disappointment with the decision, saying Navicha had demonstrated her capabilities during her time as acting Leader of Opposition and deserved to continue in the role.

However, the DPP maintains that Chaponda’s appointment is in line with party procedures and should not be seen as a reflection on Navicha’s leadership.