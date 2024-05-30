Cybercrimes, drugs abuse awareness in secondary schools

By Memory Khutuliwa

Blantyre, May 30, Mana: Police in Limbe have expressed willingness promote awareness among secondary school students on the dangers of cybercrime and drugs abuse.

They have launched anti-cybercrime and drug abuse awareness to reach out secondary schools within Limbe policing area after observing that many youths are prone to cybercrime and drug use.

Limbe Police, Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector, Chibisa Mulimbika told Malawi News Agency Thursday in Blantyre that the initiative was meant to sensitize secondary school students on how and why they should stay away from drugs and to avoid becoming potential victims of cybercrimes.

“The Station has so far managed to reach out many secondary schools among them Pact, St Kizito, Limbe Secondary Day Secondary Schools to tackle issues of drug use and girls involvement in pornography according to investigation,” he said.

Mulimbika added that there was a process that makes a target into revealing certain information, images or videos about him or herself which in turn is used for a criminal purpose.

During the awareness, the Police advise students to desist from being victims of any crimes.

“During the awareness campaigns, Police advise female students to desist from giving in after being requested or pressurized to shoot pornographic images or videos of themselves by any man or woman.

Female students are advised to report individuals that requests for such images and videos to their Head Teacher or Police,” he added.

Mulimbika said students in secondary schools were told dangers of drugs to brain development saying drug use affects their academic performance and wellbeing with higher chances of dropping out of school.

One of the youths from Pact Secondary School, Innocent Kaulele said the awareness was a good initiative considering that many youths were prone to drugs and cybercrime due to their access to internet through smart phones.



He hailed the Police for engaging them saying they have now learnt how to limit their access to pornographic content that are shared on the internet.

“As youths, we desire many things in our life with high cost of living which makes girls engaging with sugar daddies that in turn results in them engaging in pornography.

“The sugar daddies leak pornographic material that go viral on social media platforms,” Kaulele added.