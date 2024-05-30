KB shoots to second spot after edging Karonga United

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Kamuzu Barracks has moved to second position in the TNM Super League after beating Karonga United 2-1 at Civo Stadium on Thursday.

The win sees KB cut the gap on leaders Silver Strikers to just four points.

Speaking after the game, KB head coach Charles Kamanga praised Karonga United for their performance, saying they played well but it was written that KB would win the match.

“I should congratulate them, they played very well, only that it was written that we would win this match,” said Kamanga.

On the other hand, Karonga United head coach Oscar Kaunda attributed their loss to conceding early goals and missing chances.

“We have lost indeed, maybe we conceded very early in the game, so it seems hard to come back in the game,” said Kaunda.

However, he saw some positives in his team despite back-to-back losses.

During the game, KB’s Zeliat Nkhoma scored the opening goal in the 15th minute, and Hope Namadzunda added the second in the 17th minute.

Karonga United’s Saulos Moyo pulled one back in the 44th minute, but it was not enough to salvage a point.

The match was characterized by KB’s dominance in possession and chances created, while Karonga United struggled to convert their chances.

The win sees KB move to second position with 18 points from 9 games, while Karonga United remains in 11th position with 9 points from 9 games.

In a post-match incident, Karonga United coach Oscar Kaunda was red-carded for assaulting the fourth official.