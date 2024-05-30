HIV/AIDS intervention to target rural sex workers, drug users

By George Mponda

Karonga, May 30, Mana: Karonga Debate Club (KADEC) will implement a one-year project aimed at reducing the spread of HIV and AIDS among sex workers and drug users in the district’s rural settings.

In an interview after addressing a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting Wednesday, KADEC’s Project Officer, Gwyneth Kaponda said the project titled ‘Bringing HIV information and services to key populations and their communities Malawi’ will be implemented within four health facilities.

“We are targeting sex workers and people who use drugs in rural communities from Mponela, Mwandovie and Mwakhwawa Villages which use Chilumba, Lwezga, Iponga and Ngana health facilities in the area of Senior Chief Mwakaboko,” she said.

Kaponda explained that, “Despite the scale up of HIV testing, prevention and treatment services, sex workers and drug users are not being adequately reached with these services in rural settings.

“We conducted a baseline survey which revealed that most are afraid of facing arrest and prosecution as they believe they are involved in shameful and illegal activities.”

According to the Project Officer, the project would train the key populations to increase their knowledge in HIV prevention, testing and treatment as well as train sex worker support groups and civil society organisations in monitoring HIV services for drug users and sex workers living with the virus.

Youth Officer for Karonga District, Lapken Liwago said it would help reduce gaps which were there in HIV interventions to key populations.

“The inclusion of sex workers and drug users whose majority are youths is a great step in combating HIV and AIDS among rural communities who were being left behind in accessing information and services,” he said.

The project will be implemented with funds from Gilead Sciences Inc. from the USA amounting over K 43.5 million.