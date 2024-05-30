Netball Association of Malawi Executive Resigns

The executive committee of the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has resigned with immediate effect, citing recent concerns raised by its members.

In a letter dated May 31, 2024, addressed to the Malawi National Council of Sports, the NAM executive committee announced its resignation, effective immediately.

The letter, signed by President Abigail Shariff, Vice President Junier Bamusi, General Secretary Isaac Chimwala, Treasurer Agness Chaima, Vice General Secretary Diana Nkhulembe, and Vice Treasurer Chauncy Munthali, cited concerns from its affiliates as the reason for their resignation.

The Malawi National Council of Sports confirmed the development, with Chief Executive Officer Henry Kamata stating that steps will be taken to ensure a smooth transition and avoid any gaps in the association’s operations.