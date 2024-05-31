Joyce Banda’s facebook account hacked

The Facebook account of former Malawi President Dr. Joyce Banda was hacked by unknown individuals, prompting a swift response from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and her office.

In a statement posted on her recovered Facebook page, Banda condemned the actions of the hackers, saying: “It is with profound dismay that I condemn the conduct of unscrupulous people who hacked this page.”

The hackers had tampered with her cover and profile pictures, prompting an investigation and eventual recovery of the page.

Banda expressed gratitude to MACRA officials and her office for their swift action, stating: “I would like to thank MACRA officials and my office for reporting this unfortunate act and for the successful recovery of the page.”

The former President also thanked her followers for their patience and understanding, saying: “I would like to thank you all for the patience and understanding. God Bless you all.”

The incident highlights the growing concern of cybercrime in Malawi, with President Banda noting that the hackers had broken existing cybercrime laws in the country.

She expressed confidence that the law would take its course in addressing the matter.