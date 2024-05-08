Huawei Technologies donates smart office equipment to Ministry of Information

The government has emphasized the importance of partnering with the private sector to bridge the digital divide.

Information and Digitization Minister, Moses Kumkuyu, made this statement in Lilongwe when he received a donation of smart office equipment from Huawei Technologies.

This donation is part of a larger commitment made by the company to the Government of Malawi in July last year, when President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera visited their headquarters in China.

“We are excited to receive this equipment from Huawei Technologies,” said Minister Kumkuyu.

“We believe this smart office equipment will help us improve efficiency in our digitization agenda, as we are on a campaign to ensure that all people have access to digital services. We urge companies like Huawei to continue supporting our country in the drive to increase access to digital services.”

The minister also encouraged Huawei to reduce prices of their products, such as phones and laptops, to make them more accessible to Malawians.

Gu-Mu, Managing Director for Huawei Technologies in Malawi, expressed the company’s commitment to continuing its technological support to Malawi.

“We are making this donation as a follow-up to the visit by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to our headquarters in July last year,” said Gu-Mu.

“We are a good partner for the Government of Malawi, and this is why we are making this donation to support its digitization agenda. We are fully aware of how this smart office equipment can improve e-government services.”

The donated smart office equipment is worth 55 million kwacha.