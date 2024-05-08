FAILED MOVES AND PROPAGANDA AGAINST ENG. VITUMBIKO MUMBA

A few people within Malawi Congress Party that look at Eng. Vitumbiko A.Z. Mumba as a threat to their interests have left no stone unturned in making sure that he is blocked from contesting for any position during the upcoming convention. They have so far tried to come up with plans which at the end of the day make Eng. Mumba more known and popular.

First Plan

They initially bulldozed a policy aimed at targeting Eng. Mumba. Unfortunately, they used wrong information such that the newly adopted controversial policy does not affect Eng. Mumba at all. Malawi Voice understands that the way NEC deliberations were handled that particular day was strange. Members were not allowed to voice out their concerns with the policy and the majority of NEC members are not happy with the policy but are afraid of a few powerful people that are behind the policy.

The expectations were that Mumba will go to court so that they can soil his name by saying he has taken the party to court. By not going to court, Mumba has created anger in them as they are frustrated.

Second Plan

The North-South Region in pursuant of Article 25 (6) of the Malawi Congress Party, co-opted new regional committee members one of them being Eng. Mumba. This means that Mumba now holds a position in the party and will attend the convention as a delegate. This has led to another letter in our possession and as attached whereby the regions have been given a cut off point of 8 April 2024 for co-opting members into the Regional Committee. The letter fails short of explaining the Article in the constitution that touches on the cut off point for co-opting members into the Regional Committee.

Third Plan

The third plan is to link Mumba to the letter that was signed by the foru Regional Chairpersons and then he be suspended from the party. They have circulated a doctored document showing that Mumba edited it. Only those that are blinded by anger and hatred can believe the document because it has so many flaws.

They want to use this to either suspend Eng. Mumba or the four Regional Chairpersons from the party so that they are forced to go to court and be accused of taking the party to court.

Fourth Plan

We will write more about this as soon as we get more details but all we can advise Mumba is to be very safe as this plan is their last and final plan.