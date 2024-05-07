Mulanje on the Brink of a Spiritual Awakening as Apostle Joseph Ziba Prepares to Visit

In a development that promises to bring hope, healing, and growth to the people of Mulanje, Apostle Joseph Ziba, the founder of Fountain of Victory Ministries, is set to visit the district on May 11th, 2024.

This highly anticipated event is expected to mark a turning point in the lives of the residents, ushering in a new chapter of divine interventions, supernatural healing, and upliftment.

Apostle Ziba, known for his powerful teachings and miraculous ministry, has been instrumental in transforming lives across the globe.

With a strong passion for evangelism and a deep commitment to spreading God’s word, he has traveled extensively, sharing the message of hope and redemption with millions.

His ministry, Fountain of Victory, has been a beacon of hope for many, providing spiritual guidance, support, and empowerment to countless individuals.

Apostle Ziba’s visit to Mulanje is therefore expected to be a historic event, one that will bring about a surge of blessings and opportunities for the people of the district.

With Apostle Ziba’s guidance, the district is expected to rise and shine, leaving a lasting impact on the region.

