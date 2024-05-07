APM’S MOMENT OF TRUTH: NJAMBA RALLY TO SEAL HIS POLITICAL COMEBACK

The clock is set. The countdown has begun, and with each passing minute excitement is building! Thousands of enthusiastic supporters of former State President Professor Peter Mutharika and leader of the opposition mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are eagerly awaiting for the highly anticipated political rally at Blantyre’s historic Njamba Freedom Park this Sunday.

Dubbed the “Mother of All Rallies,” the event promises to live up to its billing as an electric event owing to the lined up music, dance, and sprucing speeches from top DPP politburo.

Mutharika, the charismatic leader of the DPP who is fondly called APM by both his followers and foes alike, is set to make a grand return to the political stage and probably hit the ground running with a special message on the impending DPP elective convention and it is expected that he will make an official public declaration to stand as its torch bearer in 2025, and the country is waiting with bated breath.

Mutharika, who served as President from 2014 to 2020, has been hinting at a political comeback, and this rally is seen as a crucial moment in his campaign.

His supporters are enthusiastic about his return, citing his past achievements and leadership style.

“We want Mutharika back because he delivered on his promises and improved our lives,” said one supporter.

He adds, “We believe he can do even more if given another chance.”

With his presidential bid gaining momentum, Mutharika’s call to action is seen as a rallying cry for citizens to come together and support his efforts to restore the country’s progress and prosperity.

The DPP through its organizing secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu has urged all its supporters to attend the rally, which is expected to be one of the largest political gatherings in recent years.

Mutharika’s Facebook post confirming the rally has generated significant buzz, with many of his supporters expressing excitement and anticipation.

As the countdown to Sunday’s rally continues, the country is abuzz with anticipation, waiting to hear Mutharika’s elaborate vision for the future and his blueprint plans for development.

With unity and collective action as his rallying cry, Mutharika is poised to mobilise citizens behind his “Making Malawi Better Again” agenda and secure a winning margin in the 2025 presidential election.

The Njamba Rally will also afford the DPP leader to count his lieutenants following the removal from the party of afew bad apples in the party basket.