MISSION RABIES TAKES A BITE OUT OF DEADLY DISEASE: 25,000 dogs targeted in Blantyre City vaccination drive

Mission Rabies, a global initiative aimed at eliminating rabies, has launched an anti-rabies vaccination exercise in Blantyre City, targeting 25,000 dogs over a period of three weeks.

“The project will run from 4th May to 24th June, and we are optimistic that it will significantly reduce deaths caused by rabies,” said Nelson Mundira, Project Coordinator for Mission Rabies in Blantyre.

He further said, “We are not only vaccinating dogs but also imparting knowledge to the communities on how to deal with rabies patients.”

Rabies, a deadly viral disease, claims thousands of lives annually, mostly in developing countries.

According to statistics, the number of people succumbing to rabies in Malawi decreased from 10 to 3 between 2015 and 2023, thanks to concerted efforts by organizations like Mission Rabies.

The vaccination exercise, which kicked off on Saturday will cover various locations in Blantyre City, including townships, markets, and dog owners’ homes.

Mission Rabies teams will work closely with local animal health workers, community leaders, and dog owners to ensure the success of the project.

“We urge all dog owners to bring their dogs forward for vaccination,” Mundira appealed.

By vaccinating 25,000 dogs, Mission Rabies aims to create a significant barrier against the spread of rabies, protecting not only dogs but also humans who come into contact with them.