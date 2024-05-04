Silver lining for Bankers

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, May 4: Current TNM Super League leaders, Silver Strikers have opened a three-point gap after silencing log table anchors, Baka City 2-0 to register a first away win for the season.

The Central Bankers have 13 points from five games three away from second placed, Mzuzu City Hammers who were held to 1-1 draw against Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu stadium.

Silver’s win has created a four-point gap with defending TNM Super League Champions, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers after they played out to a 1-1 draw in a Blantyre derby at Kamuzu stadium.

Both Bullets and Wanderers have nine points in their bags and are yet to taste their first defeats of the season.

They have all registered two wins and three draws but Wanderers have a better goal difference over their rivals.

The Bankers seem to have found the new formula to win the league after being eluded in the past 10 years.

Silver Strikers looks to be clinical on goal scoring this time around under the tutelage of their coach, Peter Mponda.

They have scored 13 goals against three and the Bankers dual of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji have scored four goals and they are at par with Kamuzu Barracks striker, Zeliat Nkhoma.

Silver Strikers goalkeeper, George Chikooka has registered his second clean sheet and the first one was against his old club, Chitipa United when they won 2-0 at home.

They have won at home thrice, draw once away, win away and are yet to register a defeat for the season.

Newcomers, Baka City will have to dig deep in order to move out of the relegation zone and are currently anchoring the table with a point from five games.

They have scored two goals and conceded seven and are yet to register a win.