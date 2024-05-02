PASSPORTS MESS: Minister Kunkuyu dodges press, Citizens prepare for mass protest

The press briefing scheduled to update Malawians on passport issuance and the contract awarded to a new passport printing company has been postponed at the last minute.

The briefing, which was slated to take place today at the Attorney General’s office, was abruptly called off due to Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu’s prior engagements.

Despite immigration officials being present at the venue, the briefing will be rescheduled for a later date.

Kunkuyu: No Show

The Attorney General’s office has confirmed the postponement, leaving journalists and citizens frustrated and seeking answers.

The passport issuance crisis has plagued Malawi for months, with citizens struggling to obtain or renew their passports due to a dysfunctional system.

The recent hacking incident has raised serious security concerns, putting citizens’ personal information at risk.

In a related development, Concerned Citizens of Malawi has announced a demonstration in Zomba on May 9, 2024, demanding the immediate resignation of minister of homeland security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and Director General of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Charles Kalumo.

The protest follows a 15-day ultimatum issued to President Lazarus Chakwera on April 3, which expired without action.

Edward Kambanje, leader of Concerned Citizens of Malawi, stated that the demonstration aims to hold those in power accountable.