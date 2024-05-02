Triephonia Mpinganjira’s initiative empowers young fisherman with K1 million grant

Triephonia Mpinganjira’s Kuthandiza Omwe Alibe Kuthekera initiative has once again changed the life of a young entrepreneur, Franscisco Mbotwa, a 25-year-old fisherman from Nkhata Bay.

Mbotwa has been awarded K1 million to expand his fish-selling business, becoming the second beneficiary of Mpinganjira’s philanthropic effort.

“I am thrilled to see young people like Franscisco taking charge of their lives and businesses.

His proposal was impressive, and I have no doubt he will make a significant impact in the fishing industry,” said Mpinganjira.

Mbotwa expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am forever grateful to Triephonia Mpinganjira for believing in me and my business. This grant will enable me to expand my operations, employ more people, and contribute to the growth of the local economy.”

With the funding, Mbotwa plans to purchase a canoe, employ three fishermen, and estimates making K200,000 a week, K600,000 per month, and K7.2 million annually.

By the end of the year, he aims to have five canoes, five nets, two deep freezers, and a fish-selling plant, employing 17 people and generating significant profits.

Mpinganjira commended Mbotwa’s vision, saying, “Franscisco’s dedication to his business and community is inspiring. I am confident that he will achieve his goals and become a leading fish seller in the district.”

Mbotwa’s long-term plan includes establishing himself as the main fish seller in the district, with two large shops, over 40 canoes and nets, and employing over 100 people within the next five years.

Mpinganjira’s initiative has given him the necessary boost to turn his dreams into reality.