Strikers Strike Down Wanderers

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Silver Stadium in Lilongwe was electric today as top-of-the-table Silver Strikers hosted third-placed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in a highly anticipated TNM Super League clash.

The Bankers emerged victorious, defeating the Nomads 2-0 in a thrilling encounter.

Chikondi Kamanga opened the scoring for Silver Strikers in the 58th minute with a beautifully taken shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Zebron Kalima doubled the lead in the 84th minute, sealing the win for the hosts.

This match marked the first defeat for Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the 2024 TNM Super League season.

Despite their best efforts, the Nomads were unable to penetrate the Silver Strikers defense, which has now kept five clean sheets in six matches.

The win sees Silver Strikers maintain their top spot on the log table, while Mighty Mukuru Wanderers drop to fourth place with 12 points.

FCB Nyasa Bullets remain in second place with 13 points, while Mzuzu City Hammers occupy third place with 13 points.

The defeat marks a setback for the Nomads, who had been on a four-match unbeaten run. However, they will look to bounce back in their next match.

Silver Strikers coach Peter Mponda was thrilled with his team’s performance, saying, “We knew it would be a tough match, but we worked hard and deserved the win.”

Wanderers assistant coach Meck Mwase acknowledged his team’s struggles, saying, “We didn’t play our best football today, but we’ll learn from our mistakes and come back stronger.”

Today’s match was attended by a large crowd, including Mighty Mukuru Wanderers President Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira and his wife.

The heavy rains that fell towards the end of the match did not dampen the spirits of the fans, who were thrilled to see their team emerge victorious.

Other league games played today saw Bangwe All Stars fall 0-1 to MAFCO, Karonga United and Civil Service United play to a 1-1 draw and Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos and Chitipa United end in a goalless stalemate.