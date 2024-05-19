CHIMWENDO PAINTS NKHOTAKOTA RED: Condemns Mponela Violence, Lauds Chakwera on Economic Growth

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda on Sunday dismissed reports that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is behind the political violence that occurred at Mponela, as claimed by other quarters.

Instead, he urged the police to arrest those responsible for the violence and harassment without fear or favor.

Speaking at a political rally at Chigumula Community Ground in Nkhotakota, Chimwendo emphasized that the MCP, under President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, respects the God-given rights of all individuals, regardless of their political affiliations.

“As a party that believes in God, we will continue to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the laws and constitution. We will always propagate inclusive and democratic tenets to flourish in this country.

“Our enemy is poverty, not fellow Malawians. I appeal for coexistence and unity in this country for sustainable development to take place,” said Chimwendo Banda, who is also the MCP National Youth Director.

Regarding development, the Minister highlighted President Chakwera’s commitment to transforming the country, leaving no one behind.

He mentioned the Lake Shore road, currently under construction and expected to be completed by June next year, the implementation of Mega farms designed to eradicate hunger, women empowerment through projects such as social cash transfers, and youth empowerment through NEEF loans, among other interventions.

Earlier, Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota Central constituency, Peter Mazizi, urged the government to provide soft loans to those displaced by the February floods.

Several MPs attended the function, including former Democratix Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President Uladi Mussa.