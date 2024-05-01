Malawians take to social media, Slam ESCOM’s ‘pie-in-the-sky’ internet plan

Malawians have taken to social media to express their skepticism and frustration with ESCOM’s recently announced plan to provide affordable internet services to the country.

The state-owned electricity company’s plan, which promises to deliver fast and reliable internet to all Malawians, has been met with widespread ridicule and disbelief on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Many Malawians have pointed out that ESCOM’s poor track record in providing reliable electricity services makes it hard to believe that they can deliver on their internet promises.

“ESCOM can’t even keep the lights on, how can they give us internet?” tweeted @MalawianCitizen.

Others have questioned the feasibility of the plan, given the country’s limited internet infrastructure and ESCOM’s lack of expertise in the field.

“This is just another pie-in-the-sky plan from ESCOM. They have no idea what they’re doing,” wrote @KondwaniMkandawire on Facebook.

Some have also expressed frustration at the company’s tendency to make grand promises without following through on them.

“ESCOM always promises the world but delivers nothing. We’re tired of their empty promises,” tweeted @MwaiMwale.

The social media backlash has been intense, with many calling on ESCOM to focus on improving its electricity services before venturing into internet provision.

It remains to be seen how ESCOM will respond to the criticism and whether it will revise its plans to address the concerns of Malawians.