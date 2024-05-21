Chihana Denies Apologizing to AFORD…”There is no apology, but we have agreed on what lies ahead”

Chihana says he met with the President on the way forward

Yeremiah Chihana, the Member of Parliament for the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), has denied apologizing to the party’s Disciplinary Committee, contradicting a media report published earlier this week.

According to a news article, Chihana had apologized for his remarks made during a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) political rally in Blantyre last week, where he announced that AFORD had endorsed Peter Mutharika of DPP as a possible president for Malawi in the next elections.

However, in an Exclusive interview with Malawi Voice, Chihana revealed that he had not apologized to the party.

“We met with the President on the way forward and we are yet to meet again to look at the alliance framework. There is no apology, but we have agreed on what lies ahead.

“And we still endorse APM as I said in Parliament and have not changed at all, ” Chihana said

Chihana’s denial contradicts the media report, which claimed that he had apologized for his actions.

This raises questions about the accuracy of the report and the true nature of Chihana’s meeting with the party’s president and the Disciplinary Committee.

AFORD is currently enjoying a resurgence in political prominence after breaking away from President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government.

The party’s president, Enoch Chihana, has announced that AFORD will go solo in the 2025 Presidential Elections.

The endorsement of Peter Mutharika by Chihana during the DPP rally has sparked controversy, with some AFORD members agreeing and supporting the idea to endorse APM.