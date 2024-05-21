Prison Break at Zomba Prison

A major manhunt is underway in Malawi after a prisoner escaped from Zomba Central Prison on Tuesday morning.

Jimu Jabu, 33, who was serving a six-year sentence, fled while working in a nearby pigeon peas garden.

Gunshots were heard at around 8:30am local time as prison guards attempted to apprehend him.

The Officer-In-Charge, Harrings Nyalubwe, has confirmed the escape and launched an investigation.

“We are working tirelessly to recapture the escaped prisoner and are urging the public to report any sightings,” he said.

Jabu had only two months left to serve on his sentence.

The circumstances surrounding his escape are still unclear, but officials say it’s a serious breach of security.

The prison has been placed on lockdown as the search continues.

This is the latest in a series of prison breaks in Malawi, raising concerns about the country’s prison security.