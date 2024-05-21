spot_img
23.2 C
New York
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Prison Break at Zomba Prison

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A major manhunt is underway in Malawi after a prisoner escaped from Zomba Central Prison on Tuesday morning.

Jimu Jabu, 33, who was serving a six-year sentence, fled while working in a nearby pigeon peas garden.

Gunshots were heard at around 8:30am local time as prison guards attempted to apprehend him.

The Officer-In-Charge, Harrings Nyalubwe, has confirmed the escape and launched an investigation.

“We are working tirelessly to recapture the escaped prisoner and are urging the public to report any sightings,” he said.

Jabu had only two months left to serve on his sentence.

The circumstances surrounding his escape are still unclear, but officials say it’s a serious breach of security.

The prison has been placed on lockdown as the search continues.

This is the latest in a series of prison breaks in Malawi, raising concerns about the country’s prison security.

Previous article
Malawi Parliament Shuts Out Press As DPP Faces Questions Over High-Profile Cases
Next article
Chihana Denies Apologizing to AFORD…”There is no apology, but we have agreed on what lies ahead”
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc