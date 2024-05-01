Mutharika calls for unity of purpose: “Let’s join hands to make Malawi better again”

Former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has made an impassioned appeal to Malawians to unite and work together to rebuild the country.

“‘Let’s join hands to make Malawi better again,'” said Mutharika in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Mutharika is gearing up for his 2024 presidential bid and is expected to outline his vision for Malawi’s future at a massive rally on May 12 at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

Many Malawians are eager to see him return to power, citing his past achievements and leadership style.

“We want Mutharika back because he delivered on his promises and improved our lives,” said one supporter, adding that: “We believe he can do even more if given another chance.”

With his presidential bid gaining momentum, Mutharika’s call to action is seen as a rallying cry for Malawians to come together and support his efforts to restore the country’s progress and prosperity.

By emphasizing the need for unity and collective action, Mutharika aims to mobilize citizens behind his development agenda and secure a winning margin in the 2024 presidential election.