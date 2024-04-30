spot_img
Prophet Mbewe’s Liberation Economic Freedom Party Gains Momentum Ahead of 2025 Elections

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Liberation Economic Freedom Party (LEFP) led by Prophet David Mbewe is gaining significant momentum ahead of the 2025 elections.

Speaking at a welcoming ceremony for new party members at his residence in Machinga district, Mbewe expressed his enthusiasm for the party’s growing popularity.

The ceremony saw the joining of high-profile members, including Clement Phiri, former national campaign director for the Peoples Party, and Josephine Basikolo, former women’s director for the eastern region of the former ruling party.

Mbewe praised the new members for their dedication to the party’s vision of liberating Malawi from socio-economic ills.

Mbewe’s leadership has been instrumental in the party’s growth, and his vision for a better Malawi has resonated with many.

He expressed his satisfaction with the party’s progress, stating that the LEFP is poised to make a significant impact in the 2025 elections.

With its sights set on addressing various socio-economic challenges, the LEFP is positioning itself as a formidable force in Malawian politics.

Mbewe’s leadership and the party’s growing momentum have made it a party to watch in the upcoming elections.

As the party continues to gain traction, it is clear that the LEFP under Mbewe’s leadership is a force to be reckoned with.

With his vision and dedication, the party is confident in its ability to bring about positive change and liberate Malawi from its socio-economic struggles.

Malawi earns $37 million from Tobacco sales
Driver fined K1.8 million kwacha for causing death
