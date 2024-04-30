Malawi earns $37 million from Tobacco sales

Malawi’s tobacco industry has seen a remarkable surge in earnings, with 14 million kilograms of tobacco sold in just two weeks, generating a substantial $37 million in revenue.

This figure is double the earnings from the same period last year, when 8.1 million kilograms of tobacco were sold, valued at $16 million.

According to Tobacco Commission spokesperson, Telephorus Chigwenembe, the tobacco marketing season, which began on April 15, is currently in its third week and is expected to continue its upward trend.

This significant growth in tobacco sales is a welcome boost to Malawi’s economy, which has been facing challenges in recent years.

Tobacco is one of Malawi’s main cash crops, and its performance has a significant impact on the country’s economy.

The industry provides employment opportunities for thousands of farmers and workers, and its earnings contribute substantially to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The growth in tobacco sales is expected to have a positive ripple effect on the economy, with increased earnings expected to benefit farmers, processors, and traders.

This, in turn, is likely to lead to increased economic activity, job creation, and improved livelihoods for many Malawians.