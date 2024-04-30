spot_img
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Timothy Mtambo in talks with AFORD

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Unconfirmed reports suggest that former Cabinet Minister and human rights activist Timothy Mtambo is in talks to join the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) party, led by Enock Chakufwa Chihana.

Mtambo, who also leads the Citizens for Transformation movement, has been a vocal critic of the Tonse Alliance administration.

Mtambo recently publicly criticized the government for its handling of the economy and failure to address corruption and nepotism.

While some have praised his bold move, others have expressed disappointment, citing his past association with the Tonse Administration.

If confirmed, Mtambo’s joining of AFORD would be a significant development in Malawi’s political landscape.

His criticism of the Tonse Administration is likely to resonate with many dissatisfied with the government’s performance.

However, it’s important to note that neither Mtambo nor AFORD has officially confirmed the reports, and negotiations may still be ongoing.

The political landscape in Malawi remains fluid, and only time will tell if Mtambo will indeed join forces with AFORD.

