Healthcare Workers Gear Up for Thursday Demonstrations, Meeting with Minister Today

Healthcare workers in Malawi are planning to hold nationwide demonstrations on Thursday to protest the government’s alleged “dishonesty” and failure to fulfill its commitment to increase their allowances.

The National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) and Physicians Assistants Union of Malawi (PAUM) are leading the charge, mobilizing their members to take to the streets.

However, in a last-minute attempt to address the situation, the Ministry of Health has called an urgent meeting with the leadership of the healthcare workers’ groups today, Tuesday.

The meeting, scheduled to take place in Lilongwe, will see the Minister of Health, Khumbidze Kandodo-Chiponda, engage with the leaders of NONM and PAUM to discuss their grievances.

PAUM President Solomon Chomba has confirmed that they will attend the meeting, but emphasized that preparations for the demonstrations on Thursday will continue unless the government provides a satisfactory solution.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda

“We will meet with the Minister today, but our demonstration plans for Thursday remain in place until we receive a concrete response from the government,” Chomba said.

The healthcare workers are demanding the implementation of a 15% salary increment and the increase of several allowances, including locum rates, risk or medical allowance, government top-up, and professional allowance, with payments backdated to November 1, 2023.

With the meeting taking place today, all eyes are on the government to see if they will take decisive action to avert the planned demonstrations on Thursday.