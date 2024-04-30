Illovo Sugar Malawi Supports Queens Hospital with K22 Million Medical Equipment Donation

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

Illovo Sugar Malawi (plc) has made a significant contribution to the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital Cancer Unit, donating medical equipment valued at K22 million.

The donation includes a Chemistry Analyzer SL300, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) machine 2200VA, Full Blood Count Machine, Microscope, and ECG machine.

This donation was made in response to a request from the hospital’s Head of Oncology, Dr. Leo Masamba, in September last year.

According to Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula, “This equipment is crucial for the diagnosis and effective treatment of cancer patients at the hospital, which serves the entire Southern Region and is expected to process up to 400 samples per week.”

Katandula emphasized that this donation aims to bring hope to those battling cancer, acknowledging that “no one should have to face the added stress of financial hardship while fighting a life-threatening disease.”

Dr. Masamba expressed gratitude for the timely donation and appealed to the private sector to address the hospital’s challenges, including inadequate medical personnel, limited space for clinics and wards, and congestion.

He highlighted that the facility is struggling to accommodate the growing number of patients, with Malawi recording over 18,000 new cancer cases annually.

Illovo Sugar Malawi, a leading sugar producer and supplier in Malawi, has a long history of over 100 years.

The company operates two sugar estates, Dwangwa and Nchalo, and a refinery in Limbe, producing high-quality sugar products for local and export markets.