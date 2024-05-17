spot_img
TNM Plc restores internet services

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

TNM Plc, Malawi’s leading telecommunications company, has announced the successful restoration of its internet services following a widespread outage caused by the failure of undersea fibre cables in Eastern and Southern Africa on January 12, 2024.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, TNM Plc explained that the cable failure, which affected multiple countries, resulted in a degradation of its internet services, leaving many customers without access to the internet.

However, the company has taken swift action to address the issue.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen situation,” the statement read.

It adds, “Our teams of engineers and partners have worked tirelessly to restore services, and we will continue to monitor performance and provide updates as necessary.”

With internet services now fully restored, TNM Plc customers can once again enjoy fast and reliable connectivity.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

