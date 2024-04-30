spot_img
Driver fined K1.8 million kwacha for causing death

By Malawi Voice

A 41-year-old man, Emmanuel Bandawe, has been fined 1.8 million kwacha by the Chiradzulu First Grade Magistrate’s Court for causing the death of three people through reckless driving.

The accident occurred on April 22, 2024, at Kanje Turn Off near Nguludi Engen Filling Station, when Bandawe’s vehicle hit a motorcyclist, a woman, and her child, resulting in their deaths. Nine others were also injured in the incident.

The court heard that Bandawe was driving a Toyota Hilux Double Cabin from Bangwe to Nkando with four passengers on board when he hit the motorcyclist, Brian Mikwamba, 16, who was turning right at the time. He then swerved and hit the woman and her child, before colliding with four pedestrians standing by the roadside.

The victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at St. Joseph Mission Hospital, while the motorcyclist and three other pedestrians sustained minor injuries. Bandawe and his passengers also sustained minor injuries.

First Grade Magistrate Smart Maruwasa sentenced Bandawe to pay 200,000 kwacha for each of the three counts of causing death and 150,000 kwacha for each of the nine counts of causing injuries through reckless driving, totaling 1.8 million kwacha.

