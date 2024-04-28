spot_img
Sunday, April 28, 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Mutharika poised for landslide victory

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is confident that it will win the 2025 presidential election with Peter Mutharika as its candidate.

Speaking at a rally in Mangochi, DPP Regional Governor for the East, Imran Mtenje, said that people still remember Mutharika’s achievements during his previous term as President and are disappointed with the current government’s performance.

Mutharika will face stiff competition from incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Vice President Saulos Chilima of the UTM Party, former President Joyce Banda of the People’s Party, Atupele Muluzi of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Kondwani Nankhumwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The DPP has urged its supporters to register for the upcoming voter registration exercise in September to ensure a landslide victory for Mutharika.

Mutharika’s campaign will focus on his past achievements, including improving the economy, healthcare, and education.

The 2025 presidential election is expected to be highly contested, with many analysts predicting a runoff election between the top two candidates.

The election is scheduled to take place on September 26, 2025.

Chakwera arrives in Nairobi for IDA12 Summit
Injectable PrEP, a game changer
