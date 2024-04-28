Chakwera arrives in Nairobi for IDA12 Summit

Nairobi, April 28: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya to participate in the International Development Association-12 Summit for Heads of State.

The summit, co-hosted by the Government of Kenya and the World Bank will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, 29th April.

Upon his arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, President Chakwera was welcomed by the Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya, Callista Mutharika, Cabinet minister for Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage Aisha Jumwa, Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda, Secretary to the Treasury Betchani Tchereni, representatives of Malawians living in Kenya, and several Members of Parliament.

The International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Heads of State Summit aims to identify key priorities for financing in Africa and advocate for an ambitious replenishment of IDA resources.

These resources are crucial for supporting transformational development objectives across the African region.

President Chakwera’s presence at the summit underscores the importance of the event, and he is scheduled to deliver a significant address.

His participation follows an invitation extended by Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, in recognition of the World Bank’s recent approval of 100 billion Kwacha to support Malawi’s efforts in achieving food security.

This assistance comes in response to the President’s Declaration of Disaster in 23 districts affected by El Niño weather conditions.

The International Development Association (IDA) plays a pivotal role in supporting low-income countries worldwide through grants and low-interest loans.

It aims to invest in the future, enhance livelihoods, and foster the creation of safer, more prosperous communities globally.

During the summit, discussions will focus on various intervention areas, including social support, agriculture, health, and climate shock recovery issues.

The expected outcome of the Summit will be the adoption of the Nairobi Communique, outlining key strategies and commitments for advancing development in the region.