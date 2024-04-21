ALL SET: Local artists to share stage “Ku Mingoli Bash”

By Lovemore Khomo

With no international artists invited, Sound Addicts the organizers for the much awaited ‘Ku Mingoli Bash’, says all is set for the festival which is scheduled to take place on August 3 this year at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

The theme for this year’s event, according to Sound Addicts, is “Local & Proud” with the Nyau King Tay Grin, man of the moment Zeze, Eli Njuchi, Saint, Gwamba, Lulu & Mathumela, Temwah and many other local artists be headliners.

In an interview with Malawi Voice on Saturday Sound Addicts Managing Director, Shadreck Kalukusha said this year’s festival aims at providing opportunity to local artists to showcase their talents hence not inviting international artists.

Kalukusha further noted that most of times in both local and international music shows Malawian artists are treated as second class.

“When we have international shows local artist are treated as second class, so we have organized this show stickily for locals to share the stage,” said Kalukusha, adding that the budget for this year’s feast has doubled in order to give the audience the best taste of local music.

Meanwhile, Sound Addicts has lined up a number of online and social media campaigns ahead of Ku Mingoli Bash.

Among the campaigns, according to the organizers, will be an online show nicknamed ‘The Ndiching’alule Show’ which will be hosted by comedian-cum social media influencer Kunte.

“The Ndiching’alule Show’ by Kunte which will help us with marketing the bash will be held online on Kunte’s and Akometsi’s social media pages and possibly with other pages,” said Kalukusha

Sound Addicts has also partnered with Techno Mobile Malawi to embark on a journey to promote talent in Malawi. This year’s Ku Mingoli Bash Brand Ambassador is Young Pop.