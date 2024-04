A 39-year-old man identified as Arnold Pharaoh is in hospital fighting for his life after an angry mob in Thyolo district beat him up leading to the amputation of his hand.

Police spokesperson for the district, Rebecca Kashoti said the mob assaulted Pharaoh and wounded another accomplice Richard Winderson after they were allegedly caught stealing cassava.

Meanwhile, according to Kashoti, police have arrested the owner of the cassava field, James Cosmas, on suspicion that he mobilized the mob.