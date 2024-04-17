Wellness Centre in second Back Pain awareness week

Malunga- We can save a lot of forex

After the first ever Back Pain awareness week in November last year, Beatitude Naturopathy and Wellness Centre has organized another week-long Backpain awareness and alignment sessions where people with persistent back pain will be treated using naturopathic methods.

The Centre’s Director Francis Malunga said in an interview yesterday that the awareness week will run from 22 April to 26 April 2024 from 7.30am to noon at their centre at Manase in Blantyre.

“When we first conducted the first Back Pain awareness week in November last year, we had overwhelming response and we promised that we were going to do another one hence the second Back Pain awareness week we are having from Monday next week,” said Malunga

He said the Wellness Centre will offer free lectures to people who have back pain issues apart from treating them.

“We will have a back alignment procedure for those with back pain using naturopathic methods. They will only need to pay a registration fee of K20,000 otherwise we will not be charging for the actual treatment of the back pain,” said Malunga.

Malunga distinguished naturopathy and wellness from hospital care citing the former provides respect for the healing processes of nature while empowering the individual to take responsibility for their own health process.

“We are aware that some people have gone outside the country to have back pain surgeries which have not been fully healed, we recommend that these people should patronize the back pain awareness week, we can be saving a lot of forex if we do these procedures here in Malawi using naturopathic methods,” said Malunga.

One of the people who attended last year’s awareness week Peter Kachepa said it was worthwhile as he had his back problem sorted within a day.

“The tips and lectures that they gave us were also helpful because one knows what to do when he or she notices the signs and symptoms. I would encourage those with back pain issues to attend the awareness week,” said Kachepa.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) about 620 million people suffered low back pain in 2020 and it is estimated that the number will increase to 843 million by 2050 adding that low back pain is the single leading cause for disability worldwide and it is a condition which many will require rehabilitation.

Beatitude Naturopathy and Wellness Centre recently relocated from Balaka to Manase, Blantyre to serve more people who were looking for naturopathic treatment.