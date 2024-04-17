Breaking News: USA bars top Malawi govt officials over corruption charges

The US Department of State government has issued restriction of entry into United States of America to corruption suspects in Malawi.

The affected are those answering charges in relation to the case involving businessman Zunneth Sattar.

The include Principal Secretary of Justice Reyneck Matemba, former Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority chairperson Director John Suzi-Banda, former Malawi Police Service lawyer Mwabi Kaluba, and former Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service George Kainja

These, according to the statement, are “generally ineligible for entry into the United States, due to their involvement in significant corruption”

It adds: “Matemba, Suzi-Banda, Kaluba, and Kainja abused their public positions by accepting bribes and other articles of value from a private businessperson in exchange for awarding a government procurement contract for the Malawi Police Service”

“The United States stands with Malawians working towards a more just and prosperous nation by promoting accountability for corrupt officials, including advocating for transparency and integrity in government procurement processes’

The Department says this also says the restriction also extends to the suspects’ spouses.