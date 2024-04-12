Bullets, Wanderers itching for maximum points

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, April 10: TNM Defending Champions, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and the arch rivals, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers need to dig deep in order to collect maximum points in week two of the 2024 soccer season.

Both teams were forced to 1-1 all draws away and home respectively. The draws have made the two teams to do more soul-searching if their title ambitions are to be sustained.

Traditionally, Bullets has always struggled to collect maximum points in Dedza and this was evidenced last Saturday when they gave away a lead against Dedza Dynamos.

Wanderers failed to use home advantage to collect maximum points when they called equal with Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

This coming week, Bullets will play host to Mighty Waka Waka Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium while Wanderers have an away game on Sunday against fourth placed and new comers, FOMO at Mulanje Park.

Leaders, Creck Sporting need to consolidate their lead as they face third place, Moyale Barracks in Lilongwe while second placed, Silver Strikers will battle it out with Bangwe All Stars in Lilongwe.

It will be a battle for the top spot and a win with more goals will enable Creck to remain top and a defeat will propel the Kaning’ina Boys to take charge.

However, Karonga fans are expected to watch a water mouth encounter involving Chitipa United and Karonga United.

Wounded Chipita United will aim to go for a killer owing to the fact that in their opening game against Silver Strikers they lost 2-0 while Karonga United will be aiming to record a second win of the season after seeing off new comers, Baka City with 1-0 win.

Fourteenth placed, Civil Service United need to pull out of relegation zone when they face Dedza Dynamos at Civo on Saturday.

The Servants have registered first defeat at the hands of Mzuzu City Hammers while Dedza Dynamos have a points after holding Bullets to 1-1 draw.

In Dwangwa on Saturday, the battle field is set as Mafco will take on Kamuzu Barracks in all military affair.

Mafco lost their first game against Moyale Barracks while Kamuzu Barracks have a point in their bag.

Mzuzu stadium is set to stage another interesting encounter as Mzuzu City Hammers will line up against Baka City on Saturday.

The fixture are as follows and kick off is 2:30 pm.

Week 2

Saturday:

Mzuzu Hammers vs Baka City @ Mzuzu Stadium

Mafco vs Kamuzu Barracks @ Chitowe Stadium

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets vs Mighty Waka Waka Tigers @ Kamuzu Stadium

Civil Service United vs Dedza Dynamos @ Civo Stadium

Sunday:

Chitipa United vs Karonga United @ Karonga Stadium

FOMO vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers @ Mulanje Park

Silver Strikers vs Bangwe All Stars @ Silver Stadium

Creck Sporting vs Moyale @ Civo Stadium