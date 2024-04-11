Jubilation as a village in Nkhatabay welcomes first Maize mill courtesy of Chimbota CDO

There was jubilation from dozens of people from Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Mundola and Senior Chief Mankhambira who gathered at Dindano Village in Nkhatabay district to witness the historic launch of the first Maize mill in the area.

The first ever state-of-the-art Maize Mill has been constructed a local non-profit organisation Chimbota Community Development Organisation (CDO), which exists to bring development to the area of STA Mundola to the south of Nkhata Bay; and now it is expanding its programs in Blantyre.

In an interview Kelvin Troughton, the Co-Founder for Chimbota CDO, said the maize mill, which he described a game changer, will help to reduce the distance women and girls used to travel in search for a Maize mill which is in a nearby village.

Apart from the Maize Mill, Chimbota Community Development Organisation (CDO) has also constructed shops at the area which will be rented to villagers at a reasonable price, slowly turning the area into a min-trading centre.

Troughton also promised to construct a health centre in the area, saying: “Our most urgent plan at the moment is that we want to establish a health centre clinic here, we have already discussed with various partners.”

The launch was spiced with poems, speeches and traditional dances such as Malipenga, Chimika among others.