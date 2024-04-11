Multichoice Launches All Our Kids Channels Open To Everyone For Both DStv, GOtv Customers

… Giving customers a whole month of more on us!

MultiChoice has announced that it’s giving DStv and GOtv customers access to all children’s content from 12th April to 11th May 2024 ensuring that children are fully entertained during this period.

This means customers on all DStv & GOtv packages except DStv Kufewa & GOtv Lite will have access to the greatest and the best of children’s content ensuring your little ones are thoroughly entertained for an exclusive open view period on DStv and GOtv. The Open Window will run from 12th April to 11th May 2024.

“As the number one children’s content platform, MultiChoice has decided to open up all children’s channels with up to 7 more channels on DStv Access and up to 7 more channels on GOtv Value, giving customers a whole month of more on us.

“This is aimed at bringing the best in fun and entertainment for the little ones. We hope they will enjoy all of the paws, huffs and colourful entertainment on offer on both DStv and GOtv”, said MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Averess Ndhlovu-Chella.

Look out for the new show Iwaju on Disney Channel and King Julien’s adventures in All Hail King Julien on DreamWorks open for 30 days for all DStv packages except Kufewa. But that’s not all, because our little ones on GOtv can also join in on the excitement with Disney Channel Moonbug, Nick Jr, Cartoonito, Nicktoons and Cartoon Network all being made available from GOtv Value and up, for their enjoyment.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful experience – make sure to head over to https://www.dstv.com/en-mw and https://www.gotvafrica.com/en-mw for more information on the Open Window, T’s and C’s apply.