Monday, April 29, 2024
PROPHET MBEWE TO LEAD ‘SHALOM DAY’ PRAYERS IN BLANTYRE ON MAY 1

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Renowned Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelistic Church will lead a special prayer gathering dubbed ‘Shalom Day with the Old Prophet’s Anointing’ at Desert Ground in Bangwe, Blantyre on Wednesday, May 1.

The highly anticipated event promises to be a powerful time of teachings, prophecies, healing and words of wisdom from Prophet Mbewe, who is known for his anointing and passion for comforting those in need.

As a presidential aspirant in next year’s elections, Prophet Mbewe has been using church gatherings to bring hope and comfort to Malawians who are suffering under the current administration.

However, the focus of this event remains squarely on prayer and spiritual upliftment.

Prophet Mbewe’s message of hope and encouragement is expected to draw a large crowd of believers seeking spiritual guidance and solace.

The event promises to be a transformative experience, with Prophet Mbewe’s teachings and prophecies offering a message of hope and redemption.

