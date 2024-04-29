ENG. VITUMBIKO A.Z. MUMBA’S JOURNEY IN MCP

Eng. Mumba has been a member of MCP for sometime and very active at regional level and home area

Reading through a few interviews that Eng. Vitumbiko A.Z. Mumba has granted, social media posts by people that support him and also speaking to some Regional Committee members from the MCP’s North-South Political Region, Malawi Voice has come to understand a few things that get lost through seemingly sponsored social media articles.

Eng. Mumba has been a member of MCP for sometime and very active at regional level and home area. Upon expressing his desire to vie for a position at national level, the regional leadership advised him to formalise his membership by registering at the branch at his village as stipulated in Article 13 of the Constitutionof MCP. This was soon after the election of the current Regional Chairman for the North-South Region. He did that in 2021. Below is the chronological order of events:

February 2021 – Formalises membership at branch April 2022 – Branch Committee unveiled him to the Kam’banga Area Committee September 2022 – Area Committee unveils him to the Mzimba Central Constituency Committee June 2023 – Constituency Committee unveils him to the Euthini Political District Committee August 2023 – Euthini Political District Committee unveils him to the North-South Regional Committee in an event that was highly publicized. It is due to this publicized event that many people wrongly think Eng. Mumba joined MCP in August 2023 as they misunderstood the essence of this event. Most sponsored online media outlets deliberately misinformed people by reporting that Eng. Mumba was being welcomed in the party. April 2024 – North-South Region co-opts Eng. Mumba into the Regional Committee as Director of Strategic Planning in pursuant of Article 25 (6) of the MCP Constitution.

Eng. Vitumbiko A.Z. Mumba recently expressed his desire to contest for the position of First Deputy President of Malawi Congress Party at the upcoming Convention in August. He will be facing some veteran politicians. Many youthful MCP members are throwing their weight behind Eng. Mumba because he represents their interests apart from being the only youthful candidate amongst the other contestants.