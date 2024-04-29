Chakwera returns from successful IDA summit trip

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has returned to Malawi after a successful trip to Nairobi, Kenya, where he attended the International Development Association (IDA) summit on Monday.

The President’s trip, which took place from Sunday to Monday, was in response to an invitation from Kenyan President William Ruto, following the World Bank’s approval of a K100 billion grant to support Malawi’s food security efforts.

While at the summit, President Chakwera engaged with global leaders and development experts, discussing key issues related to economic growth and sustainable development in Africa.

He highlighted Malawi’s progress and challenges, and explored opportunities for further support and collaboration.

The IDA summit provided a platform for President Chakwera to strengthen partnerships and secure additional support for Malawi’s development agenda.

His participation demonstrated his commitment to driving economic growth and improving the lives of Malawians.

Upon arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, President Chakwera was welcomed by Vice President Saulos Chilima, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, and other government officials.

The President’s successful trip to the IDA summit marks an important milestone in Malawi’s development journey, and paves the way for further progress and growth.