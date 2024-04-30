spot_img
Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga shines in France, Named PSG femine player of the season

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In an impressive display of skill and dedication, Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga has been named Player of the Season in her debut season with PSG Femine, on loan from Chinese club Wuhan Jiangda.

The talented forward, who previously played for Italian club Inter Milan, made history by achieving this feat for the second consecutive season.

Chawinga took to social media to celebrate her achievement, giving glory to God and expressing her joy.

Despite her team finishing as runners-up to Olympique Lyon, collecting 50 points, 11 points behind the champions, Chawinga’s individual performance shone bright.

Her impressive skills and goal-scoring prowess have made her a standout player in the French league.

This achievement is a testament to Chawinga’s hard work and dedication to the beautiful game.

Malawi can be proud of their talented daughter, who continues to make waves in the international football scene.

