Chimwendo Banda says DPP is having “wet dreams”… Chakwera to win with 70%

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) senior member, who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda says President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is poised to sweep 70% in the 2025 tripartite polls.

In his closing remarks today during the 50th Parliament Session, Chimwendo Banda said since Chakwera took over “the driving seat” of the country, Malawians are nightly appreciating his leadership style hence his party continues to be a dominant force on the political arena.

“Chakwera is taking this country into the right direction. The future looks brighter like Venus. He has built a foundation that will bear fruits in the next two years.

Yes, we have sporadic problems within the economy, but we must understand now that with Chakwera’s leadership, forex problems are becoming minimal, colleges have stopped to be closed because there is reasonable funding, women are empowered through social cash transfers, the GDP projections looks healthier, among others. I, therefore, urge people not to threaten the progress that we have made by making a suicide mistake in 2025,” said Chimwendo Banda

He further said: “I am very much confident that come next year, Chakwera will score 70% of the total votes across the country. Those who are dreaming of taking over this government, are having “wet dreams and nightmares,”

Chimwendo also hailed the Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda for providing a budget that has carried the needs of Malawians.

He later advised the opposition parties to get united rather wasting tax payers money because of their childish bickering.

“Whether you are old or young, you will not replace Chakwera in 2025. He will finish his two terms and MCP will continue to rule,” said Chimwendo who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Earlier Parliament passed four Bills namely Bill No. 6 of 2024: NBS Bank Plc and National Bank of Malawi Plc (Lake Malawi Water Supply) Loan (Authorization) (Amendment).

The bill amends the NBS Bank Plc and National Bank of Malawi Plc (Lake Malawi Water Supply Project) Loan (Authorization) Act (No. 20 of 2023) to include CDH Investment Bank Limited, as one of the lenders of funds for the Lake Malawi Water Supply Project.

Parliament has since adjourned sine die.