Nankhumwa defies speaker: Refuses to make closing statement

Embattled Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa today refused to make a closing statement as the House rise sine die.

Nankhumwa was protesting a decision by Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara who allowed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader of the house Mary Navicha to make a statement on behalf of DPP

According to Nankhumwa, the decision by the Speaker was irregular and hence his boycott to make the statement as per tradition.

But the Speaker explained that as per Standing Orders of the House, only the Leader of the House is allowed to make a statement before the House rises adding that such a privilege is extended to other leaders as a matter of tradition .

The speaker Gotani Hara also pointed out that she allowed Navicha to make the statement because of the circumstances Parliament has found itself in because of leadership wrangles in the DPP.