Immigration trash passport inconformity reports

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services says social media reports that the recently issued passports are not being accepted at some airports “are categorically false”.

One of the passports that circulated on social media

In a statement made available to Malawi Voice, the department’s National Public Relations Officer Wellington Chiponde further warned that peddling such roumours was “an arrestable offence and punishable by the court of law”.

This week, the social media was awash with reports that some of the passports that have were issued soon after the country’s immigration system was compromised were not being accepted at some international airports.

But, while warning that such “rumours have the potential of compromising the security of Malawians travelling abroad”, Chiponde said “all passports being issued are in conformity with the international standards set by the Civil Aviation Organisation”.

He adds issuance of ordinary, minor, service and diplomatic passports are recognized and accepted across the globe.

“We reiterate our commitment to keeping Malawians safe by facilitating their ease of movement around the world in line with international best practices,” explains Chiponde.